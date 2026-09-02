‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Fargo’ Star Juno Temple Just Got Married

Five years after meeting, actress Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski have tied the knot.



Temple revealed the surprise marriage news during an August episode of the Virgin Radio UK’s TFI Unplugged podcast. And though Temple announced that her and Szymanski were now husband and wife in August, she didn’t specify when they were married. In fact, it may have been married for quite some time. The nuptials were kept quiet.

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“I got married,” Temple, 37, told the podcast before adding, “in the last two years.” And that adds up considering Temple was on the podcast to promote the fourth season of the hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso. The show had a break of three years between seasons three and four, which premiered in August.

Plenty of time for a couple to say, “I do.”

In addition to playing Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso since the first season premiered in 2020, Jones has appeared in several other series and movies. Some of her work includes the FX series Fargo, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination. Other TV series appearances include Little Birds and Mr. Corman.

On the big screen, Jones has had roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Black Mass, Venom: The Last Dance, Roofman, and more than a dozen others.

June met Szymanski on the set of Ted Lasso when her now-husband was employed as a driver for Temple’s co-star Hannah Waddingham during the show’s second season. While appearing alongside Temple on the TFI Unpluggedpodcast, Waddingham recalled being asked by Temple for her permission to pursue her driver.

“She said, ‘Can I ask him on a date,’” Waddingham recalled. “I was like, ‘Yes, you can. He’s gorgeous.”

The couple were engaged in June 2024.

Like his wife, Szymanski has a background in acting and he’s also been involved in production. He’s appeared in several Polish TV shows including Znaki and spent time working on the Ghost Warrior 3 video game.

As of early August, Temple, Szymanski and Waddingham are all in the same orbit again. Ted Lasso season four premiered last month and new episodes will air each week through early October.