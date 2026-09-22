Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Player Makes Surprise Return to the Team



The Philadelphia Eagles have added a familiar face to their locker room following a rash of injuries to the team’s pass catchers.

Per ESPN, tight end Zach Ertz has inked a practice squad deal with Philly after starting tight end Dallas Goedert was injured in Sunday’s win over Tennessee.

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Zach Ertz (Credit: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)

Signing Ertz was basically a necessity considering the team already has two other tight ends, not named Goedert, laid up with injuries. Second-round draft pick Eli Stowers has an upper leg issue, and Grant Calcaterra is dealing with an ailing back.

So in comes Ertz, 35, who was an Eagle for eight and a half years before being traded mid-season to the Arizona Cardinals in 2001. Ertz, who has 825 career receptions, was named a Pro Bowler three times and won a Super Bowl with the team during the 2017 season. He’s spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, hauling in a combined 116 receptions for 11 touchdowns. His 2025 campaign ended prematurely when he tore his ACL last December.

ESPN reported Monday that Ertz is said to be in good health.

When Ertz is moved to the active roster – a move that is widely expected – he’ll have a chance to make Eagles history relatively quickly. He’s just 11 receptions shy of breaking the franchise record for catches (589), which is currently held by Harold Carmichael, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Despite the familiarity between Ertz and the Eagles and the team’s 2-0 start, Polymarket bettors aren’t ready to predict a second Super Bowl for the Eagles with Ertz lining up as their tight end.

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Polymarket odds give Philly just a 4% chance of hoisting the Lombardi trophy following the ’26-27 season. That percentage is tied with three other teams, Dallas, New England and Denver as the eighth most-likely team to end the season as the NFL’s best.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2027 NFL league championship?

The Los Angeles Rams (14%) and Buffalo Bills (12%) are currently the betting favorites.



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