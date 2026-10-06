Taylor Swift Crashes Major NBC Show for Surprise Appearance

Following the debut of her new single ” Patient Zero, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.

While Dakota Johnson, who appeared in the “Patient Zero” music video, joked about her history of dating musicians during her guest-host monologue, she called her “literal therapist” to the stage.

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Lo and behold, Swift walked on the stage and declared, “I’m not your therapist, actually.”

She then said to Johnson, “You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some. You flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’”

Swift ended her SNL cameo by saying she was sending Johnson home with “a Pedialyte”; security then escorted her off the stage.

During the bit, Johnson seemed to give a nod to Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce, by mentioning “England and parts of Ireland and Cleveland,” which prompted Swift to shout “Woo-woo!”

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Colin Farrell also stars in the “Patient Zero” music video. The video shows Johnson and Farrell as a couple spiraling, with Swift singing, “If you wanna party with somebody who might know/ About the devil on his shoulder under his halo/ When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go/ But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero.”

The single is among the new tracks on Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore album, which was released last month.

Swift has appeared on SNL nearly a dozen times since 2009.