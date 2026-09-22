Taylor Frankie Paul Quits ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ in Wake of Alleged Failed Drug Tests

Days after Mikayla Matthews announced she was leaving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor Frankie Paul confirms her departure from the hit Hulu reality series.

In her departure announcement, Matthews seemingly implied she wasn’t coming back to the show due to Paul’s casting, writing, “The ONLY reason I’m leaving the show is because I was told a certain person was coming. I told them before agreeing to do [Season] 6 that I wasn’t going to film if that certain someone came back because it’s UNETHICAL and kids are involved.”

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Fellow castmate Mayci Neeley hinted that she is considering leaving the show as well.

“I am finishing this current season that we are filming and then not sure for after that,” she said in a TikTok post.

On Monday, Paul confirmed that she was leaving the show.

“My gratitude goes to all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return,” she wrote. “However, I don’t desire to move forward like this. I originally was willing to be removed to let them all continue on with less stress and I’m back to that point”

Paul then accused her casemates of bullying her and her children. “Some of the girls know what I’ve been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their ‘statements’ knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured. Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting.”

The TV personality then said that the production and crew were the only ones who checked in on her amid her legal battles with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, while she noted that her castmates wanted her to “lead the way of pay.”

“My voice was the only one that can make it happen and then they would work from what I demanded,” she stated. “I’m grateful I never followed through with their requests of demands and I’m grateful I kept same pay out of fairness and integrity.”

Paul further wrote, “However, it’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions. My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out.”

Paul’s show departure announcement also comes just after she allegedly failed multiple drug tests, leading to her losing more time with her children.

Sources told TMZ that she had failed multiple tests over the course of the past 60 days, and a court order was issued for her to be limited to eight hours of parenting time per week. The time would be split: four hours to her two children, daughter Indy and son Ocean, with ex-husband Tate Paul, and four hours with her son, Ever, with Mortensen.

Other insiders also told TMZ that there is a strict gag order and any information leaked about the cast is considered a “continuation of the harassment and intimidation” Paul has endured during her legal battle.