Sylvester Stallone Calls Being Hollywood Ambassador For President Trump ‘Impossible’

Although he was named one of President Trump’s Hollywood ambassadors, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he didn’t even know he was up for the “impossible” role until it was announced.

During his recent interview with The Sunday Times, Stallone recalled first hearing about the position.

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“Well, it just happened,” he explained. “I was watching TV one night, and they go, ‘So Stallone and Mel Gibson and Jon Voight will be…” And I went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Excuse me? Really?’ Because if they had asked me in the beginning, I would have said, ‘This is not possible.’”

President Trump announced the three actors as his Hollywood ambassadors in a Truth Social post, noting they were going to be “special envoys” to him for “the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK – BIGGER, BETTER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

The world leader further noted that the trio would be his “eyes and ears” in Hollywood, and he would “get done what they suggest.”

However, upon learning of his new role, Stallone told the president that it was “impossible” and that he would have declined it had they asked him at the beginning.

“Hollywood, I guess it’s like feudal states,” the Rocky star continued. “They have their little kingdoms. You don’t go in and tell six studios how to do things. And Mel Gibson and Jon Voight, we’re kind of do-our-own-thing people. No, it won’t work.”

Stallone further remembered telling the president, “Thank you and ciao,” because “it’s impossible” to have the ambassadorship.

“Hollywood works, and it will evolve,” he said. “It’s corporate, and corporate people won’t want to hear me tell them about finance.”

In addition to discussing the role, Stallone spoke about his political stance. Despite previously supporting Trump, he called himself a “political atheist.”

Stallone’s remarks come just a few weeks after Voight said he was working to improve Hollywood’s growth during Trump’s second term.

“If we get on an even keel with the rest of the world’s tax benefits, if we get that break, there’s going to be an explosion of energy,” he stated. “It will be immediate. As someone mentioned, our business is a shovel-ready business.”

The longtime actor added, “They will call people tomorrow; people will be getting ready immediately. [Then] it affects the communities they’re working in. Is it going to come back? Yes, I think it’s going to.”