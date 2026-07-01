Restraining Order Sought Against ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star



Trouble is again surrounding former Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul.

On Thursday evening, TMZ learned that Paul’s ex-husband, Tate Paul, filed a restraining order in Utah earlier in the week. Tate Paul is seeking to have Taylor Frankie Paul kept away from him and asks for sole custody of the former couple’s two children.

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Taylor and Tate divorced in 2022 after six years of marriage.

TMZ’s report cites a source close to Taylor telling the media outlet that the restraining order is related to another one of Taylor’s ex’s, Dakota Mortensen, telling Tate lies about Taylor.

Got all that?

Mortensen and Taylor dated for nearly four years and share a son together. Taylor’s been accused of domestic violence against Mortensen several times, including in August 2023 when she pled guilty to aggravated assault. The pair have restraining orders against one another.

Are you sensing a trend?

ABC chose Frankie Taylor Paul, who gained much of her popularity after admitting to “soft swinging” while cast on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, to be the next Bachelorette.

Despite having already begun filming the 22nd season of The Bachelorette, ABC opted to cancel airing the season in March, prior to its premiere, because video surfaced of one of her previous alleged domestic violence incidents in which she is seen on video throwing chairs and inadvertently hitting her daughter with one. Shortly after, another domestic violence accusation surfaced from early 2026.

As if this story couldn’t get any more dramatic, the restraining order comes on the heels of rumors that ABC is pushing to take Paul’s unaired season of The Bachelorette off the shelf and air the season as soon as this month. Editors never stopped working on the popular reality show, leaving the option for a quick release on the table.