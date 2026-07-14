‘Summer House’ Season 11 Cast Revealed After Amanda Batula, West Wilson Dating Scandal

Bravo has officially unveiled the cast for Summer House season 11, confirming which familiar faces will return to the Hampton following one of the franchise’s most dramatic seasons.

The announcement also arrives as fans continue to speculating about the future of former cast members Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship.

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Polymarket users are already wagering on whether the couple will split before 2027, highlighting the continued interest surrounding their romance.

Bravo confirmed on Monday, July 13, that original cast members Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke will return for Season 11.

They will be joined by Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Bailey Taylor, and Mia Calabrese.

Several recent cast members will not be back. Season 10 newcomers Dara Levitan and Levi Sebree were absent from Bravo’s announcement, while Ben Waddell previously confirmed he would not return after one season.

Batula and Wilson also will not appear next season after deciding to leave the series following intense scrutiny surrounding their relationship.

The pair surprised fans when they confirmed they were dating in a joint Instagram statement on March 31 after weeks of speculation.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” they wrote. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything.”

The statement continued, “What’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

Their romance quickly became one of the biggest storylines in recent times regarding the show. Batula had previously been married to Cooke, while Wilson previously dated Miller, with the possibility of a reconciliation between the former couple teased during Season 10.

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The relationship divided both fans and cast members and ultimately contributed to Batula and Wilson’s departures from the series before filming on the new season began.

Despite no longer appearing on Summer House, interest in the couple remains high. Polymarket bettors continue tracking the relationship, with the market currently giving the pair a 44% chance of breaking up before the end of 2027.

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