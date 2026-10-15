Stephen Jones Was Reportedly Killed in a Vicious Attack

Stephen Jones, a former member of the popular Australian electronic group, Severed Heads, passed away last week after a vicious attack.

Jones’ passing at age 75, was made public via his Facebook page last weekend when the attack and his untimely death was detailed.

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” … Stephen was viciously assaulted outside his studio on Tuesday,” the social media post stated. “After loving visits from friends over the course of the day, Stephen died peacefully on Thursday afternoon. Stephen left this world with brother Ian and partner Wendy holding his hands. He was surrounded by friends.

“Stephen’s passing on Thursday was gentle, observant and reverent. The staff at RPA ICU treated Stephen with thoughtful care and deep respect. Stephen left this world in dignity and surrounded by love. Stephen always said he wanted to go out in full consciousness, we could not do that for him, but he was pain free and at peace.”

The social post went on to add that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the attack on Jones and charged with manslaughter. Those posting to Stephen’s Facebook account also expressed that they’re seeking justice.

“We ask that people respect the ongoing investigation and chain of evidence,” the post added. “And refrain from speculation.”

Jones joined Severed Heads in 1982 playing synths. He was with the band for more than a decade and was a part of some of the band’s biggest successes such as singles “Greater Reward,” and “All Saints Day.” He was a part of six of the band’s studio albums and in addition to playing synths, Jones also developed analogue video synthesizers, which the band used while performing and also within their music videos.

Outside of music, Jones worked as an engineer and artist. In the mid-2000’s, he received a PhD in the history of the electronic arts and also released a book on synthetics in art and technology.