‘SNL’ Fans Were Left Confused by Some of DJ Khaled’s Performance

Fans were seriously confused at DJ Khaled‘s Saturday Night Live performance after that night’s host Paul Rudd introduced the producer, and fans did not hesitate to take to social media for all of their questions.

Saturday’s performance not only featured Khaled, but also John Legend, SZA, and Meek Mill with appearances by J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, and Lil Baby.

Fans immediately took to Twitter for clarification on the producer’s performance.

One person asked if he was just a “hype man.”

Another fan of the show asked followers what Khalid actually does.

This isn’t the first time people have questioned Khaled and his job title. With his famous line “another one” in every song he produces, it’s become more of a trend that people just go along with.

Viewers may have been confused on what Khaled does but one thing was clear, everyone on stage paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at his Los Angeles store. Khaled wore a sweatshirt with Hussle’s face on the front, while Legend sported a black hoodie with the word “love” on it while performing “Higher” with a drawn out, neon picture of Hussle on the screen as a background.

Khaled’s performance wasn’t random though, it featured a few of the many artists that are featured on his new album Father of Asahd. SZA gave a smooth performance of “Just Us” and Meek Mill gave a rendition of “Weather the Storm” also featuring Lil Baby. Lil Wayne and Big Sean helped to energize the version of “Jealous” before slowing things down with “You Stay” alongside Meek, Jeremih, J Balvin and Lil Baby.

Father of Asahd is Khaled’s 11th studio album and was released on Friday, which also features A-list artist like Beyoncé, Jay Z, Justin Bieber, Cardi B and more. This album follows his 2017 LP Grateful.

