‘SNL’ Alum Shows up to Emmys Solo Amidst Divorce

Despite the recent news that she and her husband, Bill Kennedy, have called it quits on their marriage, SNL alum Abby Elliott stepped out for the 2026 Emmys.

According to Check the Tag, the actress donned a gorgeous blush dress by Erdem with jewelry by Jennifer Meyer.

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Abby Elliott arrives at The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Celebration at Vibiana on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photos by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

As previously reported, Elliott filed for divorce in early July, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split. She also requested joint custody of the couple’s two children.

Elliott and Kennedy had been married since September 2016. The soon-to-be exes met on the set of their 2014 film Sex Ed. They welcomed their first child, daughter Edith, in 2020, and their second child, son William, in 2023.

Along with the filing and request, Elliott initially sought spousal support for herself, asked the court to bar Kennedy from receiving support, and required him to cover her attorney fees. Kennedy later filed his own petition, requesting spousal support from Elliott and asking her to cover his attorney fees.

The duo has not issued a public statement about their split.

The actress’s show, The Bear, was up for the nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series