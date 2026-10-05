‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reacts to Comments Kody Made About Her During His ‘Apology Tour’

Refusing to hold back, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown speaks out about the comments her ex, Kody, made about her during his season 20 “apology tour.”

During the show’s season 21 opener, Janelle made it clear where she stood with her ex, who claimed she concocted a “backdoor deal” to keep Meri Brown from making any money from last year’s sale of the Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

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“I feel like the apology tour was, in the end, something he was trying to redeem himself with,” she said. “And I don’t think it was necessarily that sincere, because there’s been no contact since.”

However, she did respond to Kody’s allegation by stating, “He very publicly torpedoed my character. So, f— him.”

Meanwhile, Janelle also said the annoying part was that Meri “believed or sort of believed” Kody’s claims.

“Trust me, if I had been scheming, you would not have known about it,” Janelle declared. “Kody even publicly said he went to his lawyer. And his lawyer said, ‘You could sell it. You don’t have to give them anything. Your name on the title is really what matters. It doesn’t really matter what the agreements were.’”

During the episode, Janelle spoke to Meri about the situation.

“He had all these things about, well, ‘Maybe I’ll just sell, and I’ll hold some money in reserve for Meri so that when she basically does what I want her to do, I’ll give her the money,’” she explained. “There was so much on his part of threatening and saying, ‘Well, you guys are really only due a certain amount, certain amount, certain amount.’”

Regarding her contribution, Janelle said, “The only conversation we ever had was just back and forth, like, me saying, ‘Let’s get this going.’”

Janelle further addressed Kody’s allegations, stating it “felt very personal, like a final F-U as he was leaving or whatever.”

“And, it would be one thing if he just said it, but everybody’s believing him and Meri’s even like, ‘I don’t know,’” she added.

Kody and Robyn Brown have officially ended their run on the show.