Texas Police Tase and Arrest Celebrity

Celebrity Twitch streamer BenDaDonnn has been arrested in Texas following an altercation with police that resulted in him being tased.

The incident happened shortly after the Texas A&M University Aggies beat Arkansas Razorbacks 34-7 on Saturday.

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In a statement to TMZ, the College Station Police Department confirmed that officers were clearing a roadway in front of a local bar when they encountered a group of people who refused to comply.

Officials say that when the commands were ignored, a person acting as BenDaDonnn’s security guard allegedly slapped an officer’s hand as they tried to detain the streamer.

The officer then deployed his taser, leading BenDaDonnn to attempt to run away. However, he didn’t get far when he was tased.

As the officer attempted to arrest BenDaDonn, the security guard pushed them. Police eventually arrested and took both the security guard and the streamer into custody.

The ordeal was caught on video and posted on X.

The security guard was later identified as Kenny Carter. He was charged with interference with public duties.

BenDaDonnn, whose real name is Benius Beard, was charged with evading arrest or detention. He was booked into the Brazos County Jail.

Beard’s bond has been set at $7,000, while Carter’s is $4,000.

A College Station Police Department spokesperson also spoke about other incidents that occurred after the big game. “Northgate is a great place to go and have a good time, especially after an Aggie football win,” the spokesperson shared. “However, the dangers our officers face when dealing with overly intoxicated individuals, drivers, and patrons can quickly turn a good night into chaos.”

BenDaDonnn has over a million Instagram followers, 1.4 million on TikTok, and over 630,000 followers on Twitch. He is best known for his comedy skits and broadcasts.

Before the police altercation, the streamer was seen trying to access the Aggies locker room. However, a video showed the football team’s coaches kicking him out.

“I really don’t give a f—, y’all players brought me in there,” he was heard saying. “You know them old southern folks don’t be wanting you in there.”