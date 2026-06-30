Seemingly Dead ‘Dexter’ Character Returning for ‘Resurrection’ Season 2

Krysten Ritter is heading back to Dexter: Resurrection, according to Deadline.

Showtime announced that Ritter will return as a guest star for Season 2 of the Paramount+ series, though details about her role are being kept under wraps.

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Ritter appeared in the first season as Mia, also known as Lady Vengeance, a serial killer who worked as a sommelier by day.

Although the character was killed while in custody, the Dexter franchise has a history of bringing back deceased characters, leaving open the possibility that Mia’s return could come in an unexpected form.

She joins a growing list of returning cast members, including Uma Thurman, who will reprise her role as Charley in the new season.

According to the official synopsis from Deadline, Season 2 follows Dexter Morgan as he finds himself caught between two killers while navigating an increasingly complicated personal life.

The description reads, “The new season finds Dexter Morgan caught between two killers — one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated — all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis.”

Meanwhile, Dexter’s son, Harrison, will continue his own pursuit of justice as the father and son confront what the series describes as their darkest chapter yet.

Michael C. Hall returns to lead the cast as Dexter Morgan alongside Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar.

Ritter previously reflected on her experience filming the series during an appearance on actor David Dastmalchian’s YouTube interview series, Grave Conversations, where guests are interviewed while lying inside coffins.

During the conversation, Dastmalchian praised Ritter’s character and spoke about his admiration for the show.

“Mia was so awesome,” he said, before adding, “I’m so proud of that show. That was really fun.”

Ritter agreed, saying the series exceeded her expectations.

“It’s just so rare that something turns out so good,” she said. “It doesn’t always happen, and when it does, you’re just like, ‘Yes!’”

The actress has consistently spoken positively about her time on Dexter: Resurrection in recent interviews, making her return for Season 2 less surprising, even if the fate of her character remains a mystery.

For now, Showtime is keeping details about how Mia fits into the new season under wraps, leaving fans to speculate about exactly how Lady Vengeance will make her return to New York.