Rumors Were Stirred up About Lady Gaga’s Relationship Ahead of Baby News

Shortly before the news broke about Lady Gaga’s new baby, rumors began circulating about her relationship with her longtime fiancé, Michael Polansky.

An insider claiming to be close to the Mother Monster told the Daily Mail earlier this month that she had been secretive about her whereabouts recently. Even her inner circle has been left with very little information.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No one has seen hr or heard from her in over a month,” the source said. “Everyone in her circle thinks she eloped with Michael and is on her honeymoon now, trying to make a baby.”

Another insider claimed that Lady Gaga has always planned to settle down in her 40s. Having children has always been part of that plan.

“She has only one sister, Natali, and always wanted more siblings,” the source shared. “So she wants her children to have many siblings so they can all lean on each other.”

However, TMZ reports that the speculation has been simply that. Another source told the fellow media outlet that the couple has not tied the knot. Close family members have also seen them within the last couple of months and know they weren’t married.

Along with the gossip that the couple was married, TMZ also debunked the rumor that they had moved to Northern California. They still live in the Malibu area. They were last spotted at the wedding of Gaga’s longtime best friend and manager, Bobby Campbell, and his husband, Robert García. The event was held at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Gaga and Polansky were first romantically linked in 2019. The duo met while attending the 40th birthday of tech entrepreneur Sean Parker. They confirmed their relationship in 2020 and got engaged in 2024.

The couple stunned the world last weekend by secretly welcoming a child.

The music icon was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino and actor Taylor Kinney.