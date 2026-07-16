Rodney Franklin Dead at 67

Jazz legend Rodney Franklin has passed away.

Franklin’s niece, Jamaica Franklin-Hughes, publicly announced Franklin’s untimely death – he was 67 – last week via an announcement on a GoFundMe page she had previously set up to help Franklin pay for rising costs of medical care.

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Her statement read:

“Good evening,



Rodney Thomas Franklin passed away peacefully today, July 8, 2026. While we will miss him immensely, we rejoice in knowing that he is longer in pain and is at peace. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. We are currently processing today’s events and will update you all with next steps soon.



We humbly thank you for your support. Please keep the family in your prayers.



The Franklin Family”

Franklin’s GoFundMe page had been set up following a medical emergency in December 2025. The family said that contributions would aid in the “mounting hospital bills, along with the need for future housing and ongoing medical care, present significant financial hurdles for our family.” Their message then explained that, “during this difficult time, we are reaching out to Rodney’s fans, family, and friends for support.”

The extent of Franklin’s December medical emergency was not made public.

Before his passing, Rodney Franklin was a popular jazz pianist who released his debut album “In the Center” in 1978 when he was only 20 years old. His next album, “You’ll Never Know,” was the most successful album of his career, charting at 104 in the United States. The album reached number 10 on the U.S. Jazz charts. He released 11 more albums between 1980 – 1998.

In 1980, Franklin’s single, “In the Groove,” off of the “In the Center” album became an international success. The song reached number seven on the UK singles chart and peaked at 27 on the US dance category chart.

Though Franklin hadn’t released new music in decades, he still regularly performed at jazz clubs before falling ill.