Raw Invasion Rumored for Tonight’s Smackdown Live

The ‘Monday Night Raw’ roster found itself under attack back on Oct. 24 when a large group of ‘Smackdown Live’ wrestlers stormed in and decimated the locker room.

Now with Survivor Series just five days away, it looks like Raw is finally getting some payback.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that “a good portion” of the Raw roster is expected to be at tonight’s show, including The Shield, Cesaro, Sheamus and members from the men’s and women’s 5-on-5 elimination matches.

WWE has loaded this year’s Survivor Series card with matches pitting Raw and Smackdown stars against each other, including WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar facing newly-crowned WWE Champion A.J. Styles and Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar against Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The two traditional Survivor Series matches will include Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Triple H versus Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena and the team of Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley taking on Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Tamina.

This week’s Smackdown Live will also include two championship matches with Survivor Series implications. Sin Cara will face Baron Corbin for the United States Championship with the winner wrestling The Miz on Sunday while Natalya and Charlotte Flair will battle for the Smackdown Women’s Championship with the winner taking on Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.