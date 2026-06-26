Rage Against the Machine Legend Cancels Concerts Due to Family Health Issue



Tom Morello, guitarist from Rage Against the Machine, has announced that he will not be appearing at two upcoming shows because his 102-year-old mother is ill. Morello had been touring throughout the UK and Europe but announced plans to travel back to the States to be with his mother.

This repeats a situation from early in the month when Morello also paused his tour to be with his ailing mother.

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Morello, 62, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023 as a member of Rage Against the Machine, made the announcement via his Instagram on Thursday, June 25.

“Dear friends, fans and comrades, my dear mom, Mary Morello is back in the hospital and I’m headed home to help look after her,” wrote Morello. “Rocking the UK & Europe with you all this summer has been incredible and I can’t wait to be back with and continue this movement that we started. With much love, unity and power” – Tom Morello.

The post also included a note that confirmed Morello would not be appearing at the upcoming Tons of Rock Festival (taking place in Norway) or the BBK Music Legends Festival (to be played in Spain) and that refunds would be made available. The Hellacopters are scheduled to step in for Morello in Norway, while that Beat – who was already part of the lineup – will play a longer set at the BBK Festival in Morello’s absence.

In addition to Rage, Morello’s also been a member of Prophets of Rage and Audioslave. Morello currently hosts a weekly show on SiriusXM’s Lithium channel and has his mom on as a frequent guest.

Earlier this year, Morello kept busy by touring with Bruce Springsteen during his most recent tour.

Springsteen, Serj Tankian from System of a Down, and Foo Fighters are among the artists slated to join Morello in his upcoming Power To The People Festival which is slated for October 3 in Maryland. The festival is described as “ A day of peace, love, justice, and music.”