Pregnant ‘The Voice’ Coach Hospitalized for Flu

Paloma Faith is recovering after being hospitalized with the flu while pregnant with her third child.

The 44-year-old singer, who served as a coach on The Voice UK and The Voice Kids, revealed on her Dec. 7 Instagram Story that she had to be nebulized to help with her breathing after contracting the flu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thanks Homerton Hospital for nebulising me for flu,” she wrote alongside a selfie showing herself doing the breathing treatment, captured by The Sun.

Faith has gone on to share posts of her life after being released from the hospital, reassuring fans that she is back to being healthy following her stint with the flu.

She did confess in a Dec. 7 Instagram post that she’s finding it “worrying” being pregnant in her 40s, sharing photos of her growing baby bump. “Pregnancy at 44. Ngl that’s a bit worrying but I’m trying to pretend to myself I’m calm so that eventually that comes true,” she wrote in the caption, “I couldn’t be more happy about another baby and I’m bracing myself for the storm…”

Faith announced in October that she was expecting her third child, writing on Instagram at the time, “Plot twist , mother is mothering (again),” adding the hashtag, “more than geriatric pregnancy.”

The “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” artist previously welcomed her first daughter with ex Leyman Lahcine in December 2016 and her second in February 2021. Faith and Lahcine split in 2023 after nine years.

In a February 2024 episode of the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Faith opened up about her difficult experiences on her motherhood journey, including numerous rounds of in vitro fertilization, an ectopic pregnancy, and a devastating miscarriage.

“The birth was really difficult. It was actually unbearable,” said Faith of her first daughter’s birth. “It started with PROMS [Premature Rupture of Membranes]. You’re, sort of, in labor, and that was only at six months pregnant, I think, and they were like, ‘You’re going to have to induce, you’re going to have a premature baby.’”

“I was really defiant I was going to have that, so I was just in bed rest and downing four liters of water a day for a month to replenish the lost waters,” she continued, revealing that she ultimately had to undergo an emergency C-section that resulted in even more complications.

“[It] caused me fertility problems as well, and then a bit of post-partum psychosis because of lack of sleep so I was, like, hallucinating,” she said. “Probably depressed for a couple of years without realizing.”

“Later, I wanted a second child and then I had three failed transfers,” she added. “The fourth one worked and I was just so, kind of, headstrong about it.”