‘The Voice’ Coach Pregnant at Age 44

Paloma Faith is having a baby. The 44-year-old announced the exciting news in an Instagram post showing her growing belly.

“Plot twist , mother is mothering (again),” she captioned the post. At the time of the post, she was 18 weeks along.

Faith has served as a coach on The Voice UK, and its spin-off The Voice Kids, in 2016 and 2020 respectively. She is also set to appear on The Traitors finale, reuniting with Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross.

The singer, 44, smiled as she cradled her growing baby bump at New Broadcasting House in London for a reunion show, per Daily Mail. She also debuted a new look, showing off black tresses instead of blonde.

Faith previously voiced her upset at Carr for killing her first on the reality competition series. They are expected to address everything during the finale.

Faith has achieved massive success since her debut in 2008. Her debut album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, was released in 20019, and spawned hits such as “Stone Cold Sober” and “New York”. Her sophomore album, Fall to Grace, was released in 2012 and reached No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart. For the latter, she earned Brit Award nominations, and garnered her first UK No. 1 single “Picking Up the Pieces.”

She’s also an accomplished actress. Her credits include St Trinian’s, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Dread, Youth, and the television series Pennyworth in which she starred in the series from 2019–2022. In 2024, she released the memoir, MILF, which became a Sunday Times Bestseller.

Faith is already a mother of two. In 2016, it was revealed that she was expecting her first child with her then-long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine. She gave birth to a daughter in December of that year, and had a second daughter in February 2021.