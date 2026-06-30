Popular Soap Opera Rocked by Big Exit



Josh Griffith, head writer for the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless, is stepping away from the CBS daytime staple.

TV Insider confirmed late last week that the show’s cast and crew were informed of Griffith’s exit.

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The exact date of Griffith’s exit is yet to be confirmed, and he is continuing in his role for now but plans on stepping down.

Griffith started with The Young and the Restless (Y&R) in 2006, first as a writer and then as a writer and co-executive producer. He remained in that role for two years then left the show. He returned in 2012 for another year before leaving again but returned once more in 2018.

Since 2018 he’s held different job titles on the show, including head writer, supervising producer and executive producer. Y&R has been on air since 1973 and has aired more than 13,000 episodes.

Throughout his career, Griffith has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards. Three of those accomplishments were given for Best Writing.

In addition to The Young and the Restless, Griffith has also been a part of a number of other popular daytime soaps, including As the World Turns, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, and Sunset Beach.

Prior to making plans for his exit known, Griffith stepped aside from his producing role on The Young and the Restless to concentrate on writing for the soap. That move was made in May.

He may have also teased his exit in late 2025 when he previewed the soap’s year ahead for TV Insider. At the time, Griffith said: “You’ve got to just keep that momentum going. It’s going to be a very exciting, suspenseful and romantic winter and spring.

“It’s going to be jam-packed with intrigue, mystery, suspense, and love. We have some fun surprises up our sleeve for 2026.”

CBS has not yet named a successor.