WATCH: Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Final Trailer

Disney isn’t slowing down its marketing plans just because Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is currently being held hostage be real pirates (i.e., Internet hackers)!

Today we got a final trailer for Dead Men Tell No Tales, and it conveys quite a bit of action!

The trailer gives us the basic premise of how Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar was a pirate-hunter who lost his life chasing Jack Sparrow. However, we also get a sizzle reel montage set to the rhythm of Bardem’s voice over monologue, in which he clarifies that he is a killer of pirates, while we see flashes of the pirate characters both old (Sparrow and Barbossa) and new (Brenton Thwaites’ Henry Turner and Kaya Scodelario’s Carina Smyth).

All in all… it looks like Dead Men Tell No Tales will be blessedly closer to the fantastical supernatural action/adventure of the first film, Curse of the Black Pearl.

SYNOPSIS (Mild Spoilers): Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by an old nemesis, Armando Salazar, who along with his Spanish Navy ghost crew has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack, aided by a new ally Carina, must seek the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar. At the same time, he comes across Henry Turner, the son of his former crew member Will Turner. Henry wants to free his father from the curse of the Flying Dutchman so he can reunite his parents, Will and Elizabeth Swann.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be in theaters on May 26th – or whenever it gets leaked to the Internet.