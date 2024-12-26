Everything Coming to Peacock in January 2025

After spending the past year stocking its library with hundreds of new additions, Peacock is getting ready to mark the new year with a slate of fresh content. The streamer just released the full list of titles arriving in January 2025, with dozens of TV shows and movies set to premiere in the new year.
Peacock will ring in the new year on Jan. 1 with dozens of new-to-Peacock movies, including 10 Things I Hate About You, Beetlejuice, Uncle Buck, Twister, Predator, The Breakfast Club, Knocked Up, Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, and all three Men in Black films. Then later in the month, the streamer will drop all-new titles, including Love Island Season 2 and the limited series Lockerbie: The Search for the Truth, based on Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph’ 2021 book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice and starring Colin Firth. January will also see the Emmy-winning reality competition The Traitors kick off its third season with a three-episode premiere, with Peacock also set to celebrate Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary with the four-part Peacock Original SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in January 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Jan. 1
The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025
10 Things I Hate About You
After Earth
Alabama Moon
Alien
Alien vs. Predator
Aliens
Always Amore
Anita
Atlas Shrugged: Part 1
Atlas Shrugged: Part 2
Atlas Shrugged: Part 3
Attack The Block*
The Bad Guys*
The Bank Job
Battleship
The Beach House
Beauty Shop
Beetlejuice
The Boy Next Door
The Breakfast Club
Children of Men
The Christmas House
Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered
The Chronicles of Riddick
Clear Cut
Conan The Barbarian
Couples Retreat
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For
The Crucifixion
Dark Tide
Darrow & Darrow Pilot
Date With Love
Death At A Funeral (2010)
The Devil’s Workshop
Duke
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Everest
Fargo (1996)
Fifty Shades Darker*
Fifty Shades Freed*
Fifty Shades Of Grey*
Friday Night Lights
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers
Heart of the Matter
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
The Interview (2014)*
Jingle Bell Bride
The Karate Kid (2010)*
Kick Ass*
Knocked Up
Kung Fu Panda*
Kung Fu Panda 2*
Kung Fu Panda 3*
The Last Exorcism
The Lost Valentine
The Magnificent Seven (2016)*
Men In Black*
Men In Black II*
Men In Black 3*
Merry & Bright
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Pineapple Express*
Pitch Black
Predator
Predators
R.I.P.D
Real Steel
Red Dragon
Retreat To You
Riddick
The Ring
Robin Hood
Running On Empty
Self/Less
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Source Code*
Southpaw
State Of Play
Step Brothers*
Stomp The Yard
Strictly Confidential
Submergence
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*
To The Stars
Training Day
Twister
Two Scoops Of Italy
Uncle Buck
Valentine Ever After
The Vatican Tapes
The Wedding Ringer
The Weekend
Window Wonderland
The Wolf Man (1941)
The Wolfman (2010)
You’re Next*
Jan. 2
Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Jan. 3
Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3*
Jan. 5
Love of The Irish+
Jan. 6
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Premiere (Hallmark)
Jan. 7
Snapped, Season 35 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)
Jan. 8
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Jan. 9
The Traitors, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 10
The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription+
Jan. 12
Polar Opposites+
Jan. 13
Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)
Needle In A Timestack
Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Jan. 14
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Jan. 15
Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* – new episodes daily
Jan. 16
Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Nymphomaniac Volume I
Nymphomaniac Volume II
The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 1 – Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 Episodes, 120 min (Peacock Original)*
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – Premiere, 7 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 17
Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain*
Till*
Jan. 19
Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)
The Perfect Setting+
Jan. 20
Presidential Inauguration
Jan. 23
Dame Chocolate, Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
Jan. 26
My Argentine Heart+
Jan. 27
Sistas, Season 1-5 (BET)
Jan. 28
A Plan To Kill (Oxygen)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)
Jan. 30
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
New Episodes Weekly
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)
Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 9 (Telemundo)
Found, Season 2 (NBC)
Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)
Here Come the Irish (Peacock Original)
The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)
Love Island All Stars, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive) – new eps daily
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)
Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)
Sold on SLC, Season 1 (Bravo)
Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 (Bravo)
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)
The Traitors, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)