Everything Coming to Peacock in January 2025

After spending the past year stocking its library with hundreds of new additions, Peacock is getting ready to mark the new year with a slate of fresh content. The streamer just released the full list of titles arriving in January 2025, with dozens of TV shows and movies set to premiere in the new year.

Peacock will ring in the new year on Jan. 1 with dozens of new-to-Peacock movies, including 10 Things I Hate About You, Beetlejuice, Uncle Buck, Twister, Predator, The Breakfast Club, Knocked Up, Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, and all three Men in Black films. Then later in the month, the streamer will drop all-new titles, including Love Island Season 2 and the limited series Lockerbie: The Search for the Truth, based on Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph’ 2021 book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice and starring Colin Firth. January will also see the Emmy-winning reality competition The Traitors kick off its third season with a three-episode premiere, with Peacock also set to celebrate Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary with the four-part Peacock Original SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in January 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Jan. 1

The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025

10 Things I Hate About You

After Earth

Alabama Moon

Alien

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens

Always Amore

Anita

Atlas Shrugged: Part 1

Atlas Shrugged: Part 2

Atlas Shrugged: Part 3

Attack The Block*

The Bad Guys*

The Bank Job

Battleship

The Beach House

Beauty Shop

Beetlejuice

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

Children of Men

The Christmas House

Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clear Cut

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For

The Crucifixion

Dark Tide

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Date With Love

Death At A Funeral (2010)

The Devil’s Workshop

Duke

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Everest

Fargo (1996)

Fifty Shades Darker*

Fifty Shades Freed*

Fifty Shades Of Grey*

Friday Night Lights

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers

Heart of the Matter

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Interview (2014)*

Jingle Bell Bride

The Karate Kid (2010)*

Kick Ass*

Knocked Up

Kung Fu Panda*

Kung Fu Panda 2*

Kung Fu Panda 3*

The Last Exorcism

The Lost Valentine

The Magnificent Seven (2016)*

Men In Black*

Men In Black II*

Men In Black 3*

Merry & Bright

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Pineapple Express*

Pitch Black

Predator

Predators

R.I.P.D

Real Steel

Red Dragon

Retreat To You

Riddick

The Ring

Robin Hood

Running On Empty

Self/Less

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Source Code*

Southpaw

State Of Play

Step Brothers*

Stomp The Yard

Strictly Confidential

Submergence

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*

To The Stars

Training Day

Twister

Two Scoops Of Italy

Uncle Buck

Valentine Ever After

The Vatican Tapes

The Wedding Ringer

The Weekend

Window Wonderland

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolfman (2010)

You’re Next*

Jan. 2

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Jan. 3

Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3*

Jan. 5

Love of The Irish+

Jan. 6

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Premiere (Hallmark)

Jan. 7

Snapped, Season 35 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)

Jan. 8

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 9

The Traitors, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 10

The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription+

Jan. 12

Polar Opposites+

Jan. 13

Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)

Needle In A Timestack

Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Jan. 14

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Jan. 15

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* – new episodes daily

Jan. 16

Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Nymphomaniac Volume I

Nymphomaniac Volume II

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 1 – Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 Episodes, 120 min (Peacock Original)*

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – Premiere, 7 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 17

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain*

Till*

Jan. 19

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)

The Perfect Setting+

Jan. 20

Presidential Inauguration

Jan. 23

Dame Chocolate, Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Jan. 26

My Argentine Heart+

Jan. 27

Sistas, Season 1-5 (BET)

Jan. 28

A Plan To Kill (Oxygen)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)

Jan. 30

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)

Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 9 (Telemundo)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

Here Come the Irish (Peacock Original)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive) – new eps daily

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 (Bravo)

Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 (Bravo)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

The Traitors, Season 3 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)