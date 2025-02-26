Patrick Schwarzenegger Hits Back at ‘Nepo Baby’ Criticism After ‘White Lotus’ Casting

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son wants you to stop calling him a ‘nepo baby.’ Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is the son of film-star-politician Arnold and JFK’s news-anchor niece, doesn’t like being asked about his parents. In fact, an agent told a journalist at The Times that they couldn’t ask Patrick about his parents at all.

Of course, it came up anyway, and he acknowledged that people will say he “only got the role because of who his dad is.”

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had ten years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on,” Schwarzenegger said. “Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone.”

The young Schwarzenegger has recently become a hot topic after appearing as a protagonist in season 3 of HBO’s hit drama The White Lotus. He plays Saxon Ratliff, eldest brother of three, who has one of the most scandalous and interesting storylines so far this year. In the premiere, the creepy, womanizing Saxon gives off incest vibes, after calling his little sister “hot” and jerking off in front of his younger brother.

His comments quickly sparked backlash online, with one Twitter/X user saying “Why do nepo babies keep doing this. All they have to do is acknowledge they had a leg up and leave it at that. At most, “I’m extremely lucky for the advantages [relative] has given me, but I hope my work speaks for itself.” Or better yet say NOTHING!!”

Another user said nepo babies should “copy and paste Jack Quaid’s statement,” adding “You can defend your hard work and talent while acknowledging your advantage!!! It’s easy!!!” Quaid, star of The Boys and Scream 7 and son of Hollywood icons Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, told Variety in July that he’s “inclined to agree” with the ‘nepo baby’ label. “I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle…I don’t think it undermines my talent.”

New episodes of The White Lotus air every Sunday on HBO at 9 PM EST.