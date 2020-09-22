Paramount Network to Change Name, Focus on Movies at Height of 'Yellowstone's Popularity

✖

It has been announced that the Paramount Network will change its name and shift its focus to movies rather than TV programming. According to Variety, the channel — which is under the ViacomCBS umbrella — will rebrand as the Paramount Movie Network, and plans to program up to 52 original films each year. Notably, this change comes at the height of popularity for Yellowstone, the network's hit drama series.

Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands for ViacomCBS domestic media networks, spoke with Variety about the new direction for Paramount Network, and clarified what the plan is. "We’re doubling down on scripted but diversifying with made for TV movies, mini-series and blockbuster series with movie stars like Yellowstone," he said. "Made-for-TV movies provide all the creative upside and ability to work with great talent, without the full-time commitment of a series or feature. Plus, we’re maximizing our investment because we can build a valuable library to use across our streaming, cable and global footprints." There is currently no announced timeline for when the rebranding will take place, but it is scheduled to happen within the next year.

The Paramount Network rebranding news comes just one week after it was announced that CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+. "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said ViacomCBS president-CEO, Bob Bakish, in a statement. With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

ViacomCBS chief brand officer Josh Line added "The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same." Line added, "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

Finally, Domenic DiMeglio — EVP, head of operations and chief marketing officer for ViacomCBS Digital — said, "We recognize that we’re asking people to pull out their credit card and subscribe to our service. The Paramount brand, which audiences strongly associate with creativity and great storytelling, helps signal it’s worth the price. Being able to say something is a Paramount+ Original will give it instant credibility in the eyes of consumer: 'Oh, that’s associated with the Paramount brand, that’s going to be quality content.'"