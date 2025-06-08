‘Painful’ Personal Issues Sparked Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Hiatus

New details are emerging regarding Kelly Clarkson’s absence from her talk show, which took place in March.

According to Page Six, the American Idol winner was dealing with “very painful” personal issues that prompted her to take a hiatus from her eponymous talk show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time of Clarkson’s absence in March, The Kelly Clarkson Show fans were told that it was due to a “private matter.” Now, an industry insider who is said to have worked closely with the talk show host is opening up about the situation. They claimed to Page Six, “This has all been very painful for her.” The insider added, “The difficulty is that Kelly, like all of us, wants to be liked, and she had to deal with this new moment in her life. She knew she had to step down for a minute.”

When Clarkson took time off from her talk show, other celebrities, including Andy Cohen and Wanda Sykes, were tapped to fill in for her. When she did return, she performed her classic “Kellyoke,” but did not elaborate on why she took some time away.

All of this talk surrounding Clarkson’s absence comes amid rumors that she will be departing the series permanently. In April, Page Six reported that the “Stronger” singer wanted to quit her daytime series when her contract is up in 2026. A source said, “Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be. The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.” While rumors are swirling about Clarkson’s exit, nothing has been confirmed.