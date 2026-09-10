Major Green Bay Packers Player Pleads No Contest to Battery Charge

A major update has come in the legal case involving Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. He has filed a plea regarding charges from an alleged domestic violence incident.

“Josh Jacobs today agreed to enter a plea of guilty or no contest to one count of Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property and one count of Misdemeanor Battery in Brown County Circuit Court,” attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac said in a statement.

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“The State recommended and the Judge issued a fine of $1000 plus costs as sentence for the Battery Count. Under the terms of the agreement, the Court will suspend the proceeding on the Criminal Damage to Property Count for 12 months, at which time it will be dismissed upon completion of the terms of the agreement.

“With this agreement, Josh has accepted responsibility for his conduct and resolved this matter. Today’s resolution is set against a career long history of Josh’s community work while in the NFL, which has centered on the circumstances of Josh’s early life.”

This plea follows an arrest on May 23 in Wisconsin. Authorities responded to a disturbance complaint at a home around 8:37 a.m.

An incident report said that Jacobs’ girlfriend became after upset after going through his phone and seeing him talking to other women. She then allegedly tried to take back her phone from Jacobs, but he allegedly “grabbed her arm and began a physical struggle, which lasted several minutes.”

The incident allegedly escalated with a vehicle pursuit and a physical altercation in the garage area.

“Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground and she struck her head, suffering an injury,” the incident report said. “Jacobs then took her phone from her while she was on the ground. ANM laid on the ground for a while and then struggled to walk back into the house.”

The criminal complaint said that there is video surveillance footage of this altercation in which Jacobs allegedly threw his girlfriend to the ground.

The police arrested him after responding to the call. He originally faced charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all involving domestic abuse; strangulation and suffocation; and intimidation of a victim.

The Brown County District Attorney reviewed the evidence and elected to file misdemeanor charges. Jacobs pleaded no contest to these charges during a Sept. 10 court hearing.

“I fully understand the seriousness of the situation and I take full responsibility,” Jacobs said during the hearing, per ESPN.

The Court accepted the no contest play on the property damage charges. Though Jacobs must meet five conditions. This includes “No further criminal acts; No contact with the victim; Supervision; Counseling; Pay restitution to the victim.”

The veteran running back remains on the commissioner exempt list, which means he cannot practice or play. Now that he has filed his plea, it’s possible that the league will take him off the commissioner exempt list and issue a multi-game suspension.

If the league issues the expected suspension, the Packers will have a better idea for when Jacobs will be eligible to return to the lineup. The team expects him to play a significant role on the team as it aims to take back the NFC North.

Jacobs contributed 14 touchdowns from scrimmage last season while serving as the Packers’ lead back. He will potentially take back this role upon returning to the field, but he will be hard-pressed to match this total on a limited schedule.

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The Polymarket traders had previously listed Jacobs as a candidate to lead the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns this season. They initially had him at 77%, but those numbers have fallen to 4% after he landed on the commissioner exempt list.

The new favorite, per these traders, is Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua at 47%. Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is second at 46% while Patriots wide receiver AJ Brown is third at 44%.

Other prominent players in contention for this title include Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love at 39%, Bills running back James Cook III at 38%, 49ers tight end George Kittle at 37%, and Steelers running back Rico Dowdle at 36%.

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