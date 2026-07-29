New Twisted Documentary Takes Over Netflix’s No. 1 Movie Spot

After one Netflix documentary enjoyed two weeks at the top of the charts, another is replacing it as the most-watched documentary on the streamer.
Netflix revealed its Top 10 list of movies in the United States for the week of July 20-26 on Tuesday, with A Toxic Love Story taking the No. 1 spot. It replaced Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea, which held the No. 1 spot for the past two weeks.
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A Toxic Love Story is a true-crime documentary that explores a 2016 case in Anaheim, Calif., where a former U.S. Marshal and his wife framed his ex-fiancée in a twisted stalking and fake Craigslist attack plot.
Netflix subscribers have clearly been captivated by the new documentary, as it ranked No. 1 not only in the U.S. but in 12 other countries as well, and is in the Top 10 in 67 countries.
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Polymarket traders were extremely confident in the documentary, predicting with 99% odds that it would be named the No. 1 movie of the week. FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows Love Story premiering to No. 1 on Friday, July 24, then slipping slightly to No. 2 for the rest of the weekend. It was overtaken by 72 Hours, a new Kevin Hart comedy, which FlixPatrol reports has been sitting at No. 1 since its premiere on Saturday, July 25. Netflix’s chart reveal on Tuesday shows 72 Hours at No. 2 overall for the week.
Other films on Netflix’s Top 10 list for the week include the 2024 Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson drama Ordinary Angels, Sniper: No Nation and Wicked: For Good. Last week’s top movie, Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea, has dropped out of the Top 10.
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Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. (July 20-26)
- A Toxic Love Story
- 72 Hours
- Ordinary Angels
- Sniper: No Nation
- Wicked: For Good
- Elize: Shadows of a Woman
- Desire
- The Hunger Games
- The Boss Baby
- Voicemails for Isabelle