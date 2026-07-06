Hit Netflix Thriller to Lose Its Seat as Top-Streamed Show This Week, Polymarket Predicts

After two weeks of holding the top Netflix title in the United States, it appears the streamer’s series with the best premiere of the year could finally be slowing down.

When Netflix announces its list of Top 10 shows in the country for the week of June 29-July 5 on Tuesday, Polymarket traders are betting that I Will Find You will no longer be No. 1.

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In a Polymarket scenario predicting the No. 1 Netflix show of the week, I Will Find You currently has just 34% odds of doing so, while Worst Neighbor Ever has 83%. Earlier in the weekend, it was a closer race, with I Will Find You earning 66% odds to Worst Neighbor Ever‘s 35%, but since Saturday, Worst Neighbor Ever has risen in stock while I Will Find You has sunk.

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I Will Find You is the latest thriller series adapted from a Harlan Coben novel. This one, which scored 24 million views in its first four days on Netflix on June 18 — the streamer’s biggest series debut of the year — stars Sam Worthington (Avatar, Hacksaw Ridge) as David Burroughs, a father imprisoned for his son’s murder who receives evidence suggesting his child may still be alive. He embarks on a quest to escape and uncover the truth.

It’s the latest in Coben’s creative partnership with Netflix, which hosts 13 adaptations of his books and will also be home to the forthcoming Myron Bolitar TV show. His latest adaptation before I Will Find You, Run Away, spent four weeks on the global Top 10 chart and earned 38 million views in that time frame.

While I Will Find You may be losing its No. 1 spot this week, it will likely still be in the Top 10 for weeks to come. According to FlixPatrol data, it only recently lost its No. 1 spot on Friday, July 3 when it fell to No. 2. It was displaced by Worst Neighbor Ever, which debuted on Friday, July 3 at No. 1.

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The intense documentary series details true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution. It marks a return to true crime holding court at the top of the Netflix charts, with series like Michael Jackson: The Verdict and Worst Ex Ever finding success earlier this spring and summer.

Will Polymarket traders get it right? They’ll have to wait until Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET when Netflix will likely release its list of the Top 10 shows in the country.

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