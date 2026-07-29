‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hopeful Pushes for Slot After Ex’s High-Profile Wedding

Kayla Nicole may not be joining the ballroom this season, but a future appearance on Dancing With the Stars is reportedly on her radar.

A source told Page Six that Nicole is eager to compete on the hit ABC dance competition.

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“Kayla Nicole would love to appear on Dancing With the Stars. It would be the next natural step in her career,” the source said.

Nicole is best known to many fans for her previous relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pair dated on and off for about five years before ending their relationship in May 2022. Kelce later began dating Taylor Swift in 2023, and the couple married July 3 in a star-studded ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

While Nicole is not expected to compete on Season 35, the report suggested she could be a possibility for Season 36.

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Meanwhile, fans are already looking ahead to the upcoming season. Bettors on Polymarket have begun placing wagers on who will take home the Mirrorball Trophy, with Summer House star Ciara Miller currently holding a 48% chance of winning, according to the prediction market.

Season 35 is scheduled to premiere in September. Miller, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, and Guillermo Rodriguez have already been announced as contestants.

Although Nicole has yet to compete on Dancing With the Stars, she has experience in reality television. She appeared on Season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2025 and finished as one of the winners.

Ahead of that show’s premiere, Nicole told Page Six she hoped viewers would see beyond social media headlines.

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“God, I think that put things in full perspective, that social media is literally just that. Social media, words on the internet and experiences like this put life into perspective,” she said. “Like, there’s people in the real world that are doing this on a daily basis to save lives. So the little tweets and the headlines could mean nothing to me when you’re put in an environment like this.”

Beyond predictions about who will win Season 35, Polymarket users are also speculating about future contestants. Love Island alum and The Traitors winner Rob Rausch currently leads the market with a 52% chance of joining a future season, while The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter follows at 43%.

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