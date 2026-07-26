When a new Kevin Hart movie drops on Netflix, it’s gonna rank high on the viewership chart. His latest release is no different.

The comedy megastar’s brand new streaming flick is fighting it out for No. 1 against the latest true crime hit, as well as an inspirational flick from a couple years back.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 26, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers (when available) and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

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3. Ordinary Angels

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Official Synopsis: “Ordinary Angels centers on Sharon (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose.”

2. A Toxic Love Story

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Official Synopsis: “In a glamorous California suburb, a young woman’s arrest for a violent fantasy plot against her ex-boyfriend’s new wife becomes a sensational scandal, but the truth remains hidden behind a sophisticated web of deception. As the investigation peels back layers of betrayal, it becomes unclear who is the true victim and who is the villain in a game where everyone is playing a part.”

1. 72 Hours

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Official Synopsis: “A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.”

Netflix Odds Available on Polymarket

“What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?” is the current question Polymarket is proposing to bettors. However, 72 Hours might not be the horse to bet on.

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The top title with Polymarket support right now is Toxic Love Story (82%). This is likely due to 72 Hours (16%) being available on the platform for less time than the true crime doc. Toxic Love Story premiered on Wednesday and 72 Hours premiered on Friday.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "A Toxic Love Story" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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