Netflix Renews Hit Show for a Fourth Season

Comedian Shane Gillis and his cast of comedian friends are returning to Netflix for a fourth season of the popular streaming comedy Tires.

Less than a month after the third season of the show premiered, Netflix announced that they plan to keep Tires rolling along. And that’s probably a good choice for all involved considering season three made it into Netflix’s Global Top 10 within the first two weeks of its premiere.

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Surprisingly, the series hasn’t yet made a mark within Polymarket, where it does not yet have odds of being the top-watched, or even second most-watched, Netflix show this week, though that might soon change if it continues to attract viewers.

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Since debuting on Netflix in 2024, Tires, a comedy centered around an auto-repair shop (Valley Forge Automotive Center) in West Chester, Pa., has generated nearly 50 million views across the streaming platform.

“Tires continues to deliver the unapologetic comedy and authentic point of view Shane, John and Steve’s fans know and love, and Season 3 hitting its highest-ever Top 10 ranking proves this fandom just keeps growing,” Netflix VP of US Comedy, Tracey Pakosta, shared in a release.

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In addition to Gillis, who also plays “Shane” in the show, Pakosta is referring to Steve Gerben, cast as “Will,” and John McKeever, who along with Gillis and Gerben created the show and serve as executive producers.

“We love working with this team and can’t wait to see what’s next for the Valley Forge crew in Season 4,” Pakosta continued.

Along with Gillis and Gerben, the regular cast features comedians Chris O’Connor, Stavros Halkias, and Kilah Fox. Other comedians such as Andrew Schulz, Steph Tolev and Joe DeRosa appear as recurring guest stars throughout the first three seasons.

“It’s cool to get to make another season of Tires,” Gillis said in a statement announcing the fourth season. McKeever then offered his thoughts, sharing: “I love this show and everyone who works on it. Excited to make more.”

A season four release date has not been announced, though it’s reasonable to expect the series to air in summer 2027. The first three seasons hit Netflix across three straight summers between 2024 – 2026.

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