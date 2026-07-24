Netflix Series Renewed Despite Previous Decision to Cancel

Netflix is reversing course on a show it previously announced would end with its upcoming season.

Beauty in Black, a Netflix drama series from Tyler Perry, has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere. In December, Netflix announced the show had been renewed for a third and final season.

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Season 2 was a success, releasing in two parts and spending six weeks in the Global Top 10 and reaching No. 1 in 17 countries, according to Netflix — so a renewal makes sense.

Created, directed, written and executive produced by Perry, Beauty in Black follows two women leading extremely different lives. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) struggles to make a living after getting kicked out by her mother, while Mallory (Cyrstle Stewart) runs a successful business. The two become entangled in each other’s lives.

Kimmie, a once-unassuming sex worker who in Season 2 became obsessed with rescuing her kidnapped sister, finally has a seat at Mallory’s family beauty brand’s table in Season 3. A deadly family feud erupts, however, forcing Kimmie into an alliance with Mallory. Together, they navigate blackmail, revenge and secrets as the family empire threatens to fall.

“Beauty in Black is back for Season 4, and the Bellarie family’s story is far from finished. There was so much more I wanted to explore, and I’m grateful I get to keep telling this story,” Perry told Netflix’s Tudum. “To the audience that has been on this ride with us from Day 1, thank you for watching and sharing it with the world. More episodes are on the way!”

No premiere date for Season 3 or Season 4 has been revealed.

In addition to Williams and Stewart, the cast also includes Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield and Debbi Morgan.