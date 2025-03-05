NBC News Names Lester Holt’s Replacement

Lester Holt’s successor at NBC Nightly News has been announced. Tom Llamas, current host of NBC’s Top Story, will fill the anchor’s chair.

Top Story, NBC’s signature nighttime news show that runs directly after Nightly News, will also continue to be anchored by Llamas. He will now hold the title of managing editor.

It is unknown when Llamas’ will make his debut. Holt, the face of Nightly News for more than a decade, announced his departure last month. He will depart in early summer, although he will continue to anchor Dateline.

When announcing his retirement, Holt wrote, “A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history…as a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

Llamas was viewed by many as a potential successor after he made the jump from ABC News to NBC News in 2021. He was formerly that network’s chief national affairs correspondent, and hosted World News Tonight.

In a statement to Deadline, Llamas said that anchoring Nightly News “is a profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility.” He said Holt “is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth.”