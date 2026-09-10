‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Drops New Trailer

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 released a new trailer to YouTube, promoting their upcoming second season on Netflix.

The trailer, which runs just over two minutes, starts with the animated cast frantically running through the woods while it snows at night, seemingly attempting to force their way into a cabin, as one of the characters shouts, “What was that?”

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Next, the Hawkins investigators club announces their duty to investigate paranormal activity in their town.

Haunted woods, a Ouija board, and frightening creatures giving chase soon appear.

Throughout the trailer, a series of words appears after every few scenes, eventually spelling out: “The Mystery Is Stranger Than Ever.” The teaser ends with a premiere date for Season 2 of September 17, meaning viewers are just over a week away from being able to binge new episodes of the Stranger Things spinoff.

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The animated series, which premiered in April 2026, is set in between the second and third season of Stranger Things and features familiar characters, Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Max, Lucas and Will, among others. Matt and Ross Duffer, creators, directors and producers of Stranger Things, also created the animated sequel.

Season two was green lighted a week after the first season hit Netflix. And it’s already been confirmed that the series will conclude following the upcoming Season 2 run. The trailer for the upcoming second and final season has already been viewed more than 380,000 times.

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Despite the show having major differences from Stranger Things – mainly, being animated – Tales From ‘85’s popularity online shows just how much fans still aspire for all things Stranger Things. For instance, Polymarket currently has Stranger Things with the second-highest percentage of wagers placed for the #1 Searched TV Show on Google 2026. The sci-fi series checks in at better than 17%, trailing only Euphoria at nearly 27%.

Will Stranger Things be the #1 searched TV show on Google this year?

Like Season 1, the second and final season of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will feature 10 episodes.

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