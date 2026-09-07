‘Manifest’ Spinoff Ordered by Netflix

If you were a fan of the NBC series Manifest and you subscribe to Netflix, you’re in for a treat.

Netflix, which aired the series’ fourth and final season after the show was dropped by NBC, has green-lighted, Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, a spinoff of Manifest. The streaming behemoth made the announcement just over a week ago.

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In Netflix’s statement announcing the Manifest spinoff, Jeff Rake, the series’ creator said the following: “I’m delighted to be able to tell a new story for the Manifest fans out there and also for a brand-new audience. It’s been five long years since we showed up on Netflix, and there’s probably half a generation who has never heard of Manifest. We’ve tried to thread the needle in a way that’s rewarding for the OG Manifest fans, but also equally rewarding for people who are brand new to the show.”

Though Manifest remains accessible on Netflix, the series finale aired in June 2023, so news of Arrivals hitting the platform comes at a time when Manifest fans had probably given up hope for any additional content from the Manifest universe.

Manifest centered around passengers on a plane experiencing turbulence while in the air, then being presumed dead for five and a half years before reappearing. The sci-fi drama focused on the lives of the passengers and their loved ones in the years since their plane had gone missing.

Per Deadline, Arrivals, which features a new cast then that of Manifest, revolves around a mysterious plane that crash-lands in Denver, the passengers emerge with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they’re here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent team up with the new arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe, discovering along the way that they are all part of the very puzzle they’re trying to solve.

Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery does not yet have a premiere date.