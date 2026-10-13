Major ‘9-1-1’ Star Injured in On-Set Accident

ABC’s 9-1-1 has reportedly seen four performers injured during production, including lead actor Oliver Stark, who allegedly needed surgery after fracturing his ankle.

The incidents happened at different times and reportedly were not related, according to Deadline.

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Stark, who portrays firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, sustained his injury in August while filming the show’s upcoming 10th season.

The reported accident involved a stunt in which a firefighter moved from a car onto a ladder truck, passing over a set piece.

A stunt double had reportedly injured an ankle while practicing the maneuver. According to Deadline, the double did not seek medical attention, and no injury report was filed with production.

Stark subsequently underwent surgery but has reportedly returned to work. Filming continued after his injury.

The actor was not the only performer reportedly hurt during production. The outlet reported that another stunt performer needed stitches after suffering an arm injury involving jagged metal. The incident occurred in the weeks after Stark’s reported accident.

A separate incident allegedly took place within the two weeks before Deadline’s report. Following an awkward landing, a stunt performer was taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment. The performer reportedly had a broken rib and a minor compressed lung.

Stark’s reported ankle fracture had also become a topic of conversation among fans before the news emerged.

Photos shared on Reddit appeared to show the actor using a support device near his knee.

One user also referenced an alleged conversation with Ryan Guzman, who plays Eddie Diaz, and wondered whether the writers would incorporate Stark’s injury into the series.

“Apparently Ryan told a fan today that Oliver broke his ankle and there are many videos and pictures of him walking with a support on his knee. Do you guys think they’re gonna write into the show or not?” the user wrote.

Stark has portrayed Buck since 9-1-1 debuted in 2018. The character’s work as a firefighter and paramedic frequently puts him in dangerous situations, making physically demanding stunts a regular part of the drama.

Whether the actor’s real-life injury will affect Buck’s storyline in Season 10 has not been confirmed.