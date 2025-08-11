‘Little People, Big World’ Grandchild Undergoes Big Surgery

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff’s 8-year-old son Jackson is recovering from his third leg surgery.

“Jackson has proved he’s [stronger] than titanium, let’s hope he’s not stronger than vanadium! Unbelievably proud of this kid,” Tori, 34, wrote on Instagram Friday alongside photos of Jackson at the hospital. “Jackson had his third leg surgery today, and he took it like a champ. I had zero doubts, but he has every right to complain and he doesn’t.”

The TLC alum, who also shares daughter Lilah, 5, and son Josiah, 3, with Zach, continued, “Jackson teaches me so much every single day. His resilience and patience is unreal and watching him today do something he did not want to do with grace was so humbling. I am so proud to be his mom.”

While Zach and Tori have been open about Jackson’s achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism he shares with his dad and siblings, Tori has not revealed his exact diagnosis when it comes to his legs. Jackson most recently had surgery to correct bowing in his legs in 2021.

“I don’t share about his legs often because people on the internet seem to all have medical degrees and know exactly what the diagnosis is,” Tori wrote on Instagram Friday. “In reality I don’t trust people online. I trust his doctor who I think is very good at what he does and trust him to help us navigate this situation. Jackson is receiving the best care we know how to give him and he’s taking it all in stride.”

Concluding her caption with a message to Jackson, Tori wrote, “Love you baby J. Mom and dad are so stinking proud of you. Now bring on [MLB The Show] (he’s been waiting for this game) and all the ice cream we can eat!!”

Grandma Amy Roloff was in the comment section, cheering on Jackson. “So proud of him. He’s a brave and strong grandson,” she wrote. “His brother and sister are proud of him too. Though they’re having fun here they’ll be happy to see him.”

On Sunday, Tori took to her Instagram Story with an update on Jackson’s recovery, writing, “Jackson is doing so well! Thank you for all the prayers and messages. He’s still taking it easy but he has barely any pain!! Hallelujah!!”