Lionel Richie Hospitalized for 3rd Time This Year

Music icon Lionel Richie has been hospitalized for the third time due to his struggle with heart issues.

The hospitalization has led to Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire canceling the next three shows of their Sing a Song All Night tour.

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Sources close ot the situation told TMZ that Richie is receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation (also known as irregular heartbeat). The singer-songwriter’s medical team is using an AFib ablation to help fix the health issue.

Unfortunately, the upcoming tour shows in San Francisco, Chicago, and Columbus have been canceled due to Richie’s hospitalization and recovery time. However, Richie’s Las Vegas show on October 14 is still on.

This is notably the third time Richie has been hospitalized in the past few months. The singer was first hospitalized in June after feeling “dizzy” and “strange” while performing in St. Paul. He ended up ending the performance early and left by ambulance.

After leaving the hospital, Richie took to social media to share an update about his health. “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️ I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” he wrote.

Last month, Richie was admitted to a St. Louis hospital and spent a few days in the ICU while undergoing cardiac testing.

Following the August hospitalization, an insider shared that Richie was “doing great.”