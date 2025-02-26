Key ‘Hawaii-Five-0’ and ‘Star Trek’ Figure Dies of Kidney Disease: Roberto Orci Was 51

Roberto Orci, a writer-producer who worked on some of the biggest movies and TV shows this century, died today at 51 after a battle with kidney disease.

Orci was born and raised in Mexico City, and moved to the USA at ten years old. He started his career as a writer-producer on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He then met his lifelong writing and production partner Alex Kurtzman, and the two of them became known as frequent collaborators with some of Hollywood’s hottest names. Both Kurtzman and Orci were co-writer and co-producer on the recent Chris Pine-starring Star Trek movies, as well as Michael Bay’s Transformers movies. Forbes once described the duo as “Hollywood’s Secret Weapon.”

Later on, Orci worked on Hawaii Five-O for CBS, Alias for ABC, and Fringe for FOX. He also worked on some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, like Mission: Impossible, The Mummy, and Sony’s Spider-Man movies.

“He was a visionary storyteller with a boundless heart and a beautiful soul,” Orci’s brother, J.R. Orci told Deadline. “But beyond his creative talents, he was a compassionate friend who would put his life on hold to help a stranger and find room in his home for the most overlooked pup at the shelter.”

Orci is survived by his father, mother, stepmother, his three siblings, J.R Orci, Taylor Orci, and Courtney Ford, and his dog, Bogey.