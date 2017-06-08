WATCH: Epic ‘John Wick 2’ Kill Count Video

If you love the John Wick franchise and were thrilled by all the action in John Wick: Chapter 2, then be sure to watch the video above!

John Wick: Chapter 2 managed to surpass the first film in terms of stylized action and creative methods of violence, leaving fans of the first film (and action fans in general) satisfied with the sequel, and excited for the threequel.

There were so many memorable and well-staged action sequences in John Wick: Chapter 2 that it may be hard to keep track – but as you can see in the epic kill count video above, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick was more like a Terminator than a man in the sequel. 128 and counting…

When last we left John (and his pet pitbull) he had been excommunicated from The Continental Hotel and green lit by the council that runs the assassin underworld, for killing a member of The High Table. He had an hour head start, but with every assassin in NYC looking for him, the odds don’t look good for John Wick in Chapter 3…

