Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Words to Daughter Kelly Revealed

A little over a year after Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76, the rock legend’s daughter, Kelly, shares what his final words were.

During her recent appearance on Paul C. Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast, Kelly reflected on her last conversation with her late father.

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“He sat me down; this was about three days before he died,” she said. “He sat me down and said, ‘Tots, I need you to know something… No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you, that truly loved you for every single thing you are. And that man is me.”

Continuing to recall the moment, Kelly said she started crying and begging her father not to “talk like this.”

“Because he said, ‘You know, I’m not going to be here forever, and I know you struggle with people and believing you are loved. But I love you more than anyone.’ Three days later, he was gone.”

The late rocker died on July 22, 2025. Kelly was by his side, along with her mother, Sharon, and her siblings, Aimee and Jack.

“My mum allowed him to die the happiest you’ve ever seen him,” Kelly pointed out. “All he wanted before leaving this planet was one last show, one more time. To be able to let his fans know how grateful he was for the life they allowed him to have and how much he loved them and to say goodbye.”

She then noted, “And my mum worked her a—e off to make that happen. It was one of the most incredible moments in music history. It outlives Woodstock because it was all the people that got to be who they are because of him come pay tribute to him. And he got to say goodbye, and he got to say thank you. That’s all he wanted to do. And then he let go. Two weeks after.”

Kelly also stated that her father was advised not to do the show because of his health condition. “He was suffering so much. His day-to-day life was insufferable; nobody should have to live like that. To be in so much pain and be unable to walk, and your mind is there, but your body just doesn’t work.”

Ozzy died from a heart attack while battling Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction. He was also struggling with injuries he sustained from an accident in 2014.