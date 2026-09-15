Johnny Cash’s Son Speaks out Against Brad Pitt Holding Movie Premiere in Nashville Suburb

The son of music legend Johnny Cash is refusing to hold back his true thoughts about Brad Pitt holding the premiere of his new film, Heart of the Beast, near Nashville rather than in Hollywood.

According to PageSix, the premiere is set to take place at Tennessee’s FirstBank Amphitheater on September 16.

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Insiders with personal knowledge about the situation told the media outlet that Pitt had specifically requested an outdoor event away from the typical LA or NYC hotspots.

The new film follows Special Forces officer James Belmont (Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, as they become stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. They are then forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements.

The event’s location request was notably based on the prediction that the film’s box office tracking figures show its core audience is in the middle of the country.

It was also said that FirstBank Amphitheater was subsequently chosen by Paramount Global publicity EVP David Waldman’s team

However, not everyone is thrilled with the idea that Pitt, and potentially other Hollywood celebrities, will be hosting more events outside the LA bubble.

Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, quickly slammed the idea.

“Forever, I said Nashville was beginning to be like Los Angeles. But this is too much! Now I really see it, we are headed that way!” he declared. “Not only are the actors going to be moving here, but the Hollywood executives.”

Carter Cash then added, “Somebody better start reserving space a catbird seat and Patterson House! Because reservations are not something anyone else is going to be able to make or buy, for that matter!”