Acclaimed Country Music Star Cancels 17 Concerts After Medical Consultation

Acclaimed country music star Alison Krauss has canceled nearly two dozen upcoming performances after speaking to her medical team.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, it was announced that Alison Krauss & Union Station have canceled their fall Arcadia tour performances, citing a doctor’s orders for Krauss to take a “period of vocal rest” to ensure a “full and healthy recovery.”

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“This decision was not made lightly, as we are deeply committed to our fans,” the post reads. “However, prioritizing health and vocal integrity is imperative at this time.

The following shows have been canceled:

9/11 Davenport, IA

9/12 Highland Park, IL

9/13 Champaign, IL

9/15 Evansville, IN

9/16 Danville, KY

9/18-9/20 Nashville, TN

9/22 St. Louis, MO

9/24 Austin, TX

9/25 Norman, OK

9/26 Lubbock, TX

9/28 Flagstaff, AZ

9/29 Las Vegas, NV

10/1 Alpine, CA

10/2 Paso Robles, CA

10/3 San Francisco, CA

“All tickets will be fully refunded,” the post further shared. “And fans are encouraged to reach out to their point of purchase for any questions. We hope to make it back to these cities in the near future.”

Krauss later posted a special message from the group on her Instagram Stories.

“Alison and the band would like to share their sincere thanks to the doctors at Vanderbilt and vocal coach, Ron Browing, who have been working closely with Alison,” the message reads. “We are incredibly grateful for the time, attention, and thoughtful care each of them has given through this process, as well as to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and support.”





