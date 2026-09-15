Ms. Rachel Involved in Legal Dispute

Popular early childhood education influencer Ms. Rachel is facing legal issues over the trademark for her puppet sidekick, “Herbie.”

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the US Patent and Trademark Office records show that Ms. Rachel’s company, Songs For Little LLC, recently filed a petition regarding creator Sherrika Myers’ trademark for Herbie.

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Myers notably created Lil Herbie, a children’s character who is the focus of her books.

In her filing, Ms. Rachel states that she has 20 million YouTube subscribers for her show, which features her sidekick, Herbie. The puppet is described as “a lovable orange puppet character.”

The influencer also claims she has been unable to secure her own trademark for Herbie because of Sherrika’s Lil Herbie trademark.

“I think what Sherrika Myers has created is amazing, and there is absolutely no dispute,” Ms. Rachel says in her filing. “Our lawyers were communicating about how to have both trademarks coexist, though I wasn’t even aware of this.”

The influencer further states, “I think everyone knows from who I am that I would never try to stop a wonderful program like Lil Herbie. I have been in touch since I heard about this situation, and we are planning to work together in some way.”

Ms. Rachel’s YouTube channel was launched in 2019. Her series, Ms. Rachel, combines original songs and classic children’s music, focusing on early language development for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Compilation episodes of Ms. Rachel are also available on Netflix.

As of 2026, the channel has more than 20 million subscribers and over 16 billion views.





