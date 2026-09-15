Judge Judy Reveals Who ‘Has What It Takes’ to Continue Her TV Legacy

Following the news of her official retirement, Judge Judy revealed who she believes has what it takes to continue her long-running TV legacy.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the TV judge stated that her son, Adam Levy, should be her successor.

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“There aren’t a lot of people who can carry a half hour on their own unscripted,” she said. “He has what it takes.”

Levy pointed out that he has learned a lot from his mom.

“If you want baseball cards, don’t ask me for money,” he recalled his mom telling him.

Although he has followed in his mom’s footsteps in the legal world, Levy said he once turned down a job offer to take a year off to become a ski instructor. His mom was “not happy” about his decision and made that very clear.

When a rep from the Suffolk County, N.Y., district attorney’s office called Levy at home to offer him the job, Judge Judy told them he was taking it.

After working in private practice and serving two terms as the DA in Putnam County, NY, Levy joined Tribunal Justice. His mom said the three seasons he was on the show prepared him to take over for her.

“Maybe eight years ago he wasn’t ready,” she noted. “He’s ready now.”

Speaking about why she was finally stepping away from the TV courtroom, Judge Judy stated, “I have a lot of other things of interest. I don’t want to do hair and makeup anymore, but I still want to get my message out there.”