Kyle Schwarber’s Recent Epic Grand Slam Does Little to Increase Phillies’ World Series Odds

In last week’s 11-7 home win over Houston, Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber belted one of the most impressive Grand Slams in recent memory.

Schwarber went yard with the bases loaded using barely more than one arm. His sweet swing from the left side of the plate proved to be the difference in the Phillies’ win. It was a swing in which Schwarber himself, when asked how he was able to hit a ball like that one-handed, responded, “That’s a good question. I don’t know. It just happened to go out.”

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"That's a good question, I don't know." 🤣



Kyle Schwarber surprised himself with his one-armed grand slam and gave his teammates credit for setting it up. | @WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/QA9nSq2hEp — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 10, 2026

Schwarber is now up to 44 home runs and 94 RBI on the season. He has an OPS of .869. More importantly than the four-time All-Star’s stats are those of his team, the Phillies. Philadelphia trails the Braves for the NL East lead by five games, but entered Monday tied with the Cubs for the National League’s top Wild Card spot. Both teams started the work week at 83-67.

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Despite their record and almost certainly having a reservation for the postseason, Polymarket doesn’t envision the Phillies capturing their first World Series crown since the 2008 season.

In fact, their odds of securing a World Series title are trading at just 6% on Polymarket.

Will the Philadelphia Phillies win the 2026 World Series?

On September 8, the night prior to Schwarber’s one-armed blast, the Phillies were trading at 6.6% to win the Series. Those odds have actually decreased since Schwarber went yard. Their current odds are half of what they were at their peak – 12% – in late January.

The lack of faith in the Phillies among Polymarket bettors has been replaced by confidence in the Los Angeles Dodgers (31%), Milwaukee Brewers (16%), and New York Yankees (10%).

In the event Schwarber and the Phillies defy the odds and becoming champions, it would be the second such World Series title for Schwarber. He previously won a ring with the Cubs in 2016.

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