Legal Docs Confirm Who Will Inherit Kyle Busch’s Estate

Nearly four months after Kyle Busch suddenly passed away at the age of 41, details about who will inherit the late NASCAR driver’s estate have been released.

According to TMZ, Kyle’s wife, Samantha, is set to inherit all of his personal property, which includes clothing and jewelry.

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A petition has also been submitted to the court to name Clifton Homeslay the executor of the estate. The court documents noted that there is no potential claim for wrongful death.

The famed NASCAR driver died on May 21. The cause of death was revealed to be pneumonia, which had progressed into sepsis.

The estate news comes just after Samantha posted some throwbacks from the St. Louis race, which was the same track where Kyle won his last NASCAR Cup Series race.

“Looking back at these photos, I see so much more than a win,” Samantha wrote. “I see a dad who was so proud to have his son in his car and show confetti to his daughter. The husband teaching me how to pop a bottle of champagne to celebrate with on the flight.”

She further shared, “Laughing between photos in victory lane when I told him social was trying to figure out why he was hitting the pace car because they didn’t know Brexton and I were in the back seat waving at him thru the rear window and he was giving us a love tap.”

Samantha then stated that she would give anything for her, Kyle, and their two children to stand together on Victory Lane one more time.

“But today, that trophy will carry Kyle’s name and be given in his honor,” she continued. “To know that a sport he gave so much of his life to is continuing to honor him and keep his legacy alive means everything to me. I hope every driver who holds that trophy knows they’re holding a piece of Rowdy’s story too.”

Kyle and Samantha had been married since 2010.



