Hulu Reality TV Star’s Ex Called the Cops on Her

Taylor Frankie Paul says police were called to her home once again, and authorities say the latest report originated with her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared the allegation in a now-deleted Instagram Story over the weekend, claiming one person has repeatedly contacted law enforcement about her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cops called on me again THIS WEEK… what are the odds?” Paul wrote. “And it’s not people… it’s ONE person, the same person. It’s obsessive.”

According to TMZ, Bluffdale Police confirmed that officers responded after Mortensen contacted them Friday with concerns about the protective order governing custody exchanges involving the former couple’s son.

Police told the outlet that officers contacted Paul to ensure both parties understood the terms of the protective order, including drop-off times. The matter has since been referred to the district attorney’s office.

A source familiar with the situation also told TMZ there was no new confrontation between Paul and Mortensen. According to the source, the pair have not seen or spoken to each other since dual protective orders were issued.

Paul and Mortensen began dating in 2022 and welcomed a son in March 2024.

Their relationship ended in 2025 following a series of public breakups, reconciliation attempts and legal disputes. Both have previously made allegations against one another, and court proceedings involving the former couple have drawn significant public attention.

The latest development comes months after ABC pulled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette just days before its scheduled March 2026 premiere. The network’s decision followed the leak of a video that appeared to show Paul in a physical altercation with Mortensen.

Although Paul later stepped away from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives amid the controversy, the domestic violence charges stemming from the incident were ultimately dropped.

Despite the setback, her reality dating series may still make it to television.

TMZ recently reported that ABC is discussing a possible mid-July premiere for the previously shelved season of The Bachelorette. Sources told the outlet that no final decision has been made, but conversations are ongoing about releasing the season after months of uncertainty.

Neither Paul nor Mortensen has publicly commented beyond the Instagram Story and the information provided to TMZ.

For now, the custody matter remains with the district attorney’s office, while the status of Paul’s The Bachelorette season has yet to be officially announced by ABC.