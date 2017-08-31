Hulu Acquires All Past Seasons of ‘American Dad,’ ‘Futurama,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Cleveland Show’

Hulu has acquired even more animated sitcoms including all past seasons of American Dad, Futurama, Bob's Burgers and The Cleveland Show, Variety reports.

The acquisition is part of an expanded deal with 20th Century Fox which makes Hulu the exclusive subscription VOD home to the full runs of Bob's Burgers and The Cleveland Show. Over the next few weeks, the service will add the entirety of Futurama as well as all past seasons of American Dad.

The shows join others like South Park, Adventure Time and Rick & Morty, as well as episodes of hit animated sitcoms Family Guy, Archer and The Simpsons.

"Since our inception, one of the things that has consistently remained true is that Hulu viewers love animation. That's why we are incredibly proud to offer even more beloved animated comedies through this new deal," said Lisa Holme, Hulu's VP of content acquisition.

Hulu previously made deals with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution that gives the service exclusive subscription VOD rights to This Is Us, Fresh Off the Boat, Empire and other major shows.

