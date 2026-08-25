Hulu Cancels New Comedy Series After Just 1 Season

Not Suitable For Work is apparently not suitable for streaming either.

At least in Hulu’s opinion.

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The Mindy Kaling-created series debuted in June and was canceled by Hulu before making it to a second season. Variety, which was first to report the show’s cancellation on Monday, noted that the company which produced the show, Warner Bros. TV, plans to shop it to potential new streaming homes.

Season 1 aired nine episodes of the romantic comedy that followed the lives of five 20-somethings living in Manhattan while juggling work and relationships.

Surprisingly, they didn’t meet at Central Perk for pre and post work coffees and conversations …

Not Suitable For Work featured a main cast of Ella Hunt (AJ), Jack Martin (Josh), Avantika Vandanapu (Abby), Will Angus (Davis), Nicholas Duvernay (Kel), and Jay Ellis (Bill). Hunt and Vandanapu were cast as an investment banker and an aspiring stylist to the stars who happen to be best friends living together. Their characters and the other four main cast members all found themselves intertwined in love triangles.

The Season 1 – and possibly series — finale ended in a cliffhanger with AJ’s job and love life in jeopardy.

In June, Kaling told Deadline of Not Suitable: “One of the things that has made me so happy is how much the cast loves the show, and the writing staff loves the show, and the way that cast expresses their love through all the social content that they’ve been doing.”

Whether Season 2 happens elsewhere remains to be seen. But it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see someone give Kaling a chance at reviving the season. Not Suitable received generally positive reviews from fans, though critics weren’t as kind. And Kaling has a history of success with shows. She’s created The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Running Point.

Even if Not Suitable For Work’s first season wasn’t a home run, Kaling’s career average would suggest she’s deserving of a few more swings.